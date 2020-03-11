The city of Ringgold has voted to adjust the bylaws of its Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) to allow elected officials to serve more than one term, and to designate how the finance will be handled.
During the Feb. 24 City Council meeting, council member Kelly Bomar, who has served on the CVB over the past two years, gave a rundown of the changes the city wants to make.
“This is basically a first reading if you will to adopt the revised bylaws of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that would allow elected officials to serve more than one consecutive two-year term if the CVB so desires,” Bomar said.
The CVB is constructed so that it has a member of the sitting council on that board. The change would allow that member to serve back-to-back terms instead of having to rotate council members to that appointment every couple of years.
Another update in the bylaws will change how the finances for the board are handled.
“The wording in the bylaws also stated that the vice chairman of the CVB is in charge of the finances. That would be reworded to the city finance director instead of the vice chairman of that body,” Bomar explained. “Those two changes are what we are asking.”
Mayor Millwood said that moving the responsibility of the CVB’s finances from a board member to the city finance director Jama House is a sound change.
“I will say that there’s good value in moving the finances to the city finance director, I think that’s just generally a good idea,” Millwood said.
Bomar, who recently served as the board’s vice-chairman, says he’s happy to not have to handle the CVB finances.
“I don’t want to handle the money,” Bomar chuckled. “I don’t want to touch it.”
The bylaw revisions were ultimately approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote.
In addition to the bylaw change, Bomar also gave an update regarding the CVB’s new tourism website that has been in the works for a while.
“The biggest thing we’re moving forward with is the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website, or the tourism website,” Bomar said. “Things are moving forward. It’s still several months out, but we’re definitely looking forward to the tourism website. We’ll make it easy for folks looking at Ringgold to check out hotels, and other businesses for eating and shopping. ring will be able to go and just click on names and pop it up on Google maps and drive or walk right to it.”
Bomar added that people planning to visit Ringgold will also be able to book hotel rooms via the website through Expedia.
“It’s going to be a good thing; it’s going to be really cool,” Bomar said.