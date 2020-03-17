For inspections conducted during the first half of March in Catoosa and Walker counties, four eating establishments scored in the 80s, which is a “B” — Krystal in Catoosa County and Toki Sushi, Pigeon Mountain Country Store, and Greg’s Restaurant in Walker County. A dozen eating establishments got A’s (in the 90s), while nine earned a perfect score of 100.
Catoosa County
MCDONALD'S
1179 BATTLEFIELD PARKWAY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-12-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Observed food employee washing hands and preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. Corrective action: Person in charge had employee remove watch and rewash his hands (3 points). Observed plastic food containers and cambros that were cracked or broken being actively used to store RTE food. Corrective action: Person in charge will discard and replace broken and cracked plastic containers (1 point). Observed the inside of the microwaves not clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Person in charge had employees clean the microwaves (1 point). Observed the main hand washing sink in food prep area of kitchen, detached from the wall. The faucet was also very loose on the sink. Corrective action: Sink must be repaired. Informal follow-up required to verify the sink has been repaired within 10 days (2 points).
BATTLEFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL
2206 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-10-2020
Score: 100
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL
217 TIGER TRL, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-12-2020
Score: 100
SUPER 8 FORT OGLETHORPE
2044 LAFAYETTE RD, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-12-2020
Score: 100
WESTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
72 BRAVES LN ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-12-2020
Score: 100
KRYSTAL
2560 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-10-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes: Person in charge could not produce a CFSM certification for this store. No CFSM certificate of a current employee posted. Two CFSM certificates were post of employees that are no longer employed at this store. The CFSM certificate must be posted in public view at all times (4 points). Person in charge could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. Corrective action: Discussed with person in charge and she will bring employee health policy documentation over from other store and train employee properly and get them to sign reporting agreements after their training has been verified. (4 points). Observed no hand drying provision at hand washing sink. No paper towels in the paper towel dispenser. Corrective action: Person in charge will put paper towels in the dispenser. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan (4 points). Observed food debris build-up in side top of the prep table lift top unit. Corrective action: Person in charge will have employees clean. This is a repeat violation and will require a plan of correction. (1 point)
LAKEVIEW FORT OGLETHORPE HIGH SCHOOL
1001 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-10-2020
Score: 100
ORIENT RESTAURANT
7015 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-09-2020
Score: 100
PANERA BREAD
2620 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-05-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wrist watch. Corrective action: Person in charge had employee removed watch and wash his hands (3 points). Observed shelving in walk-in cooler with food debris build-up on them. Corrective action: Person in charge will clean shelves (1 point). Observed food build-up in the grout of floor tiles in main preparation area up front. Corrective action: Person in charge will clean grout (1 point).
CAFFEINE ADDICTS
7819 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-05-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed panini press not clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Told Person in charge to clean panini press every four hours or more as needed when soiled.
Walker County
TACO BELL
15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-13-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed Person in charge unable to display employee health reporting agreements. Corrective action: Provided copy of Department of Public Health reporting template. Person in charge will have all employees sign document stating their awareness to report illness in relation to food service (4 points).
FAIRYLAND ELEMENTARY
1306 LULA LAKE RD, LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga.
Inspection date: 03-13-2020
Score: 100
THE GRIND COFFEE SHOP
104 CRITTENDEN AVE, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-13-2020
Score: 100
MCDONALD'S - CHICKAMAUGA
106 LAFAYETTE RD, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-13-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Observed food contact surface (microwave) with debris and not clean to sight and touch. Corrective action: Person in charge had employee clean microwave (4 points). Observed employee prepping food in main kitchen area without hair restraint. Corrective action: Person in charge had employee stop task and wear hairnet before washing hands and returning to prep (3 points).
LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
201 LEE AVE, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-12-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed milk not date marked. Had Person in charge discard milk (4 points).
TOKI SUSHI INC.
116 W LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-11-2020
Score: 83
Inspector’s notes: Observed bottled waters on the counters from the employees. Had person in chare discard bottles and use single-service cups with lids and straws (4 points). Observed hot water turned off on hand sink because it was leaking. had person in charge turn water back on and order parts to repair leaking valve (4 points). Observed food containers not covered (chicken flavor, bread crumbs, etc). had person in charge place lids on all open food containers (4 points). Observed grease vat area with excess grease. Had person in charge clean and degrease area to prevent pests (1 point).
GREAT WALL
13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-10-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed cooling noodles in walk-in cooler with noodles tightly sealed with plastic wrap. Had person in charge cool with wrap loosely fitted (3 points). Observed wet mop stored in mop bucket. Had person in charge air-dry mops properly between use (1 point). Observed hood vent with buildup. had person in charge clean hood vent after hours (1 point).
BEYER'S SMOKEHOUSE
2661 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-10-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed Brunswick stew held at below 135 F (130 F). Had person in charge reheat to 165 F minimum and hold at 135 F minimum.
HARDEES
300 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-09-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS (temperature control for safety) food in reach-in cooler (ham) cold held above 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS (temperature control for safety) food (9 points).
CITY OF ROSSVILLE FOOD SERVICE
400 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-09-2020
Score: 100
SONIC DRIVE
820 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-09-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Observed food contact surfaces (drink nozzles) not clean to be maintained clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Person in charge cleaned drink nozzles. Discussed with person in charge to create cleaning log in order to maintain a frequency for drink nozzles to be clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed commercially packaged sauces out of their original container not labeled with common name of food. Corrective action: Person in charge created labeled containers with common name of food (3 points.
THE NUTRITION SPOT
812 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHICKAMAUGA, GA 30707
Inspection date: 03-09-2020
Score: 100
PIGEON MOUNTAIN COUNTRY STORE
18381 193 HWY CHICKAMAUGA, GA 30707
Inspection date: 03-03-2020
Score: 89
Inspector Notes: Observed milk not date marked after opening. Had person in charge discard milk (4 points). Observed TCS (temperature control for safety) foods expired past discard date 2/27/2020 (smoked chicken). Had person in charge discard chicken (4 points). Observed beverages and other stored items directly on the floor. Had person in charge place all items in dry storage at least 6" off the floor (3 points).
GREG'S RESTAURANT
12560 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-02-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes: Observed mechanical dish machine was not dispensing sanitizer. Had person in charge discontinue use of the dish machine and use 3 compartment sink to wash, rinse, and sanitize until the dish machine was repaired (4 points). Observed gravy at 125 F on the steam table. Had person in charge reheat to 165 F minimum and turn steam table up to hold TCS (temperature control for safety) foods at a higher temp (9 points.
SONIC DRIVE
1016 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-02-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed tongs stored in between wire on the racks in the reach-in cooler beside the fryer. Tongs shall be stored in a proper manner on a sanitized surface. Corrective action: Person in charge moved the tongs into a sanitized container within the cooler (4 points).
AMIGOS MEXICAN CONCINA, LLC
555 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 03-02-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed refried beans on the steam table held at below 135 F (125 F). had person in charge reheat to above 135 F and hold at 135 F or higher (9 points).