For inspections conducted during the second half of March in Catoosa and Walker counties, two eating establishments scored in the 80s, which is a “B” — the Huddle House in Chickamauga and Ivy Cottage in LaFayette, both in Walker County. A dozen eating establishments got A’s (in the 90s), while three earned a perfect score of 100.

Catoosa County

WAFFLE HOUSE (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) 1053

909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-31-2020

Score: 93

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (chocolate milk) held for over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed food storage containers containing foods out of their original container not labeled to properly identify common name of food. Corrective action: Person in charge created label for containers. (3 pts)

WENDY'S (ALABAMA HWY)

5872 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-31-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food cold held in food-grade container not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)

ARBY'S (LAFAYETTE RD)

2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-30-2020

Score: 100

WENDY'S (DIETZ RD)

3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-30-2020

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed open boxes of salt on dry storage shelves. Corrective action: Person in charge will put salt in a container or make sure it is tightly sealed. (3 pts)

WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 41) 592

11292 HWY 41 RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-27-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer spray bottle being stored over food items. Corrective action: Person in charge moved sanitizer spray bottle to hook on wall to prevent contamination of food items. (4 pts)

WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 151) 554

5411 HIGHWAY 151 RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-26-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the steam well. Gravy and chili were hot holding 123-127 degrees Fahrenheit. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded gravy and reheated chili to 165 degree Fahrenheit. (9 pts)

THATCHER'S BBQ

2929 HWY 41 RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-26-2020

Score: 100

PANDA EXPRESS

BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-17-2020

Score: 100

Walker County

HUDDLE HOUSE CHICKAMAUGA

14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-30-2020

Score: 89

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods (9 points). Observed ceiling with build-up of debris throughout the facility. Corrective action: Person in charge will have ceilings cleaned to be clean to sight and touch. (1 point) Observed debris and buildup on hood vent over grill line and fryer. Corrective action: Person in charge will have hood vent cleaned. (1 point)

WENDY'S

401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Score: 95

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in walk-in cooler held over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed Single-service and single-use articles (cups) not handled, displayed, and dispensed so that contamination of food-and lip-contact surfaces is prevented Corrective action: Person in charge removed single-service articles and properly stored new single-service articles to prevent lip contact contamination. (1 pt)

DOMINO'S PIZZA 8868

110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-27-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed no hand-drying provisions at hand sink. Corrective action: Person in charge replenished hand-drying provisions. (4 pts)

LITTLE CAESARS

804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-27-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed dough racks and top of pizza oven with debris and not clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Person in charge will clean facility and equipment this week. (1 pt)

CHINA BUFFET

1141 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-17-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Rice held on counter below 135 F. Had person in charge reheat to 165 F or higher and hold at 135 F or higher. (9 pts)

IVY COTTAGE

409 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-17-2020

Score: 86

Inspector’s notes: Observed expired food manager certification. (4 pts) Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pork barbecue in the prep cooler being held at 46-48 degrees F. Person in charge threw away the product and checked the prep cooler for temperature control. (9 pts) Observed numerous single-service articles/containers in the food prep area stored in disarray outside of their original packaging. Corrective action: Person in charge gathered the articles and placed them in a protected area free from any contaminants. (1 pt)

SONIC DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE

313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-16-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (cheese, mayo) in reach-in cooler cold held above 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)

VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE

117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-16-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date mark in main kitchen cooler. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)

MCDONALD'S - LAFAYETTE

1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-16-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed open containers of raw frozen beef stored above raw frozen pork product (sausage) in reach-in freezer. Corrective action: Person in charge re-arranged frozen meats by cook temperature in order to have proper vertical separation. Discussed with PIC that meat storage in reach-in freezer must be separated by cook temperature for proper vertical and horizontal separation of raw animal products. (9 pts)

