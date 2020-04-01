For inspections conducted during the second half of March in Catoosa and Walker counties, two eating establishments scored in the 80s, which is a “B” — the Huddle House in Chickamauga and Ivy Cottage in LaFayette, both in Walker County. A dozen eating establishments got A’s (in the 90s), while three earned a perfect score of 100.
Catoosa County
WAFFLE HOUSE (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) 1053
909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-31-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (chocolate milk) held for over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed food storage containers containing foods out of their original container not labeled to properly identify common name of food. Corrective action: Person in charge created label for containers. (3 pts)
WENDY'S (ALABAMA HWY)
5872 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-31-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food cold held in food-grade container not held at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)
ARBY'S (LAFAYETTE RD)
2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 100
WENDY'S (DIETZ RD)
3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed open boxes of salt on dry storage shelves. Corrective action: Person in charge will put salt in a container or make sure it is tightly sealed. (3 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 41) 592
11292 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer spray bottle being stored over food items. Corrective action: Person in charge moved sanitizer spray bottle to hook on wall to prevent contamination of food items. (4 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE (HWY 151) 554
5411 HIGHWAY 151 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-26-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit on the steam well. Gravy and chili were hot holding 123-127 degrees Fahrenheit. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded gravy and reheated chili to 165 degree Fahrenheit. (9 pts)
THATCHER'S BBQ
2929 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 03-26-2020
Score: 100
PANDA EXPRESS
BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 100
Walker County
HUDDLE HOUSE CHICKAMAUGA
14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-30-2020
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods (9 points). Observed ceiling with build-up of debris throughout the facility. Corrective action: Person in charge will have ceilings cleaned to be clean to sight and touch. (1 point) Observed debris and buildup on hood vent over grill line and fryer. Corrective action: Person in charge will have hood vent cleaned. (1 point)
WENDY'S
401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in walk-in cooler held over 24 hours without date mark. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed Single-service and single-use articles (cups) not handled, displayed, and dispensed so that contamination of food-and lip-contact surfaces is prevented Corrective action: Person in charge removed single-service articles and properly stored new single-service articles to prevent lip contact contamination. (1 pt)
DOMINO'S PIZZA 8868
110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no hand-drying provisions at hand sink. Corrective action: Person in charge replenished hand-drying provisions. (4 pts)
LITTLE CAESARS
804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-27-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed dough racks and top of pizza oven with debris and not clean to sight or touch. Corrective action: Person in charge will clean facility and equipment this week. (1 pt)
CHINA BUFFET
1141 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Rice held on counter below 135 F. Had person in charge reheat to 165 F or higher and hold at 135 F or higher. (9 pts)
IVY COTTAGE
409 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-17-2020
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes: Observed expired food manager certification. (4 pts) Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pork barbecue in the prep cooler being held at 46-48 degrees F. Person in charge threw away the product and checked the prep cooler for temperature control. (9 pts) Observed numerous single-service articles/containers in the food prep area stored in disarray outside of their original packaging. Corrective action: Person in charge gathered the articles and placed them in a protected area free from any contaminants. (1 pt)
SONIC DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE
313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (cheese, mayo) in reach-in cooler cold held above 41 degrees. Corrective action: Person in charge chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE
117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date mark in main kitchen cooler. Corrective action: Person in charge discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
MCDONALD'S - LAFAYETTE
1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 03-16-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed open containers of raw frozen beef stored above raw frozen pork product (sausage) in reach-in freezer. Corrective action: Person in charge re-arranged frozen meats by cook temperature in order to have proper vertical separation. Discussed with PIC that meat storage in reach-in freezer must be separated by cook temperature for proper vertical and horizontal separation of raw animal products. (9 pts)