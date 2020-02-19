In Catoosa and Walker counties, for the first half of February, seven restaurants and locations received a health score of 100. The majority of facilities earned a score of 90 or higher, with none scoring lower than 80.

Catoosa County

Sonic (Highway 41)

6645 Highway 41, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 88

Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (milk) stored in the reach-in cooler beside the milkshake machine being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed lettuce in the walk-in cooler being kept past the manufacturer's expiration date (3 points). 

Turnbuckle Bar and Grill

61 RBC Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 100

Guthrie's Restaurant (Poplar Springs Road)

67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 84

Inspector's notes:  Observed TCS food (Guthrie sauce) cold held at above 41 degrees in ice bath (9 points), Observed TCS food (fried chicken) hot held at a temperature below 135 degrees (9 points). Observed sauces not in original container not labeled with common name to be clearly identified (3 points). Observed grease build-up on hood vent (1 point). 

Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant

4793 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 4

Score: 85

Inspector's notes: Observed TCS foods on the steam table hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Foods included cheese dip, ground beef, rice, and pulled chicken, and enchilada sauce (9 points). Observed several bags of shredded lettuce stored in the prep table. The manufacturer's use-by date on the bags was 01/30/2020 (3 points). Observed missing light shields in kitchen over dishwashing area and over steam table. Also observed missing floor tile under steam table (1 point). 

Buffalo Wild Wings

37 Parkway Plaza Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 5

Score: 95

Inspector's notes:  Observed ready to eat food not discarded after 7-day discard date on date mark (4 points). Observed trash receptacle (compactor) unable to operate properly and not in good repair (1 point). 

Hometown Inn (Cont. Breakfast)

22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 5

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed juice dispenser nozzles not clean at a frequency to be clean to sight or touch (4 points).

Zaxby's (Battlefield Parkway)

2541 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch (3 points). Observed hood vent dripping down on the walls and not properly working with the catch pans (1 point). 

El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2

6979 Nashville St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 93

Inspector's notes: Observed TCS foods kept over 24 hours improperly date marked. The TCS foods were all being dated for 8 day discard date (4 points). Observed prep top table lid in disrepair. The lid will not properly close. Employees have tried to repair by using scotch tape (1 point). Observed the floor drain for the vegetable sink not properly draining (2 points). 

Hardee's (Battlefield Parkway)

1086 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 12

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed prep line employee change tasks from working with raw to ready to eat foods without washing hands (9 points). 

Hampton Inn (Cont. Breakfast)

6875 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 12

Score: 87

Inspector's notes: Observed hot held TCS food (sausages) not being held at a temperature of 135 degrees or above (9 points). Observed time as public health control procedure not properly followed (no temperatures included on stickers in addition to discard time) (9 points).  Observed food service employees preparing food without hair restraint (3 points).

Subway (LaFayette Road)

2598 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 13

Score: 93

Inspector's notes: Observed employee on prep line while wearing a sport watch (3 points). Observed kitchen back door left open during inspection (3 points). 

National Healthcare Center

2403 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 13

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: Observed multiple spices not in original container not labeled with common name of food (3 points). Observed TCS food (chicken) thawing in standing water inside meat thawing sink (3 points). 

Walker County

Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ

11016 Highway 157, Rising Fawn

Inspection date: Feb. 3

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed greens, pinto beans, and green beans in steam table at 100-120 F at 11:30 AM (open at 11 a.m.). 

Pasture Plate Mobile Unit

5142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 3

Score: 97

Inspector's notes: Observed sauces not labeled (3 points).

Heritage Health at Shepherd Hills

800 Patterson Road, LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 5

Score: 100

Los Charros Taqueria y Restaurante

8019 North Highway 27, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Feb. 6

Score: 93

Inspector's notes:  Observed multiple employees thought the foodservice establishment eating in and near food prep/grill area (4 points).  Observed food items in walk-in cooler being stored on the floor (3 points).

Droop Scoops

120 Gordon St., Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 6

Score: 100

Crossroads

9157 West Highway 136, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 6

Score: 98

Inspector's notes: Observed spoon lying down in slaw (1 point). Observed floor tiles damaged or missing (1 point). 

Lifestyle Cuisine

67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer not at the appropriate concentration for manufactures recommendations (4 points)

Snack Shack

923 Schmitt Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: observed wiping cloths stored in proper concentration BUT piled up too high in the bucket to fully be submerged within the solution (3 points). observed ice scoop stored on top of CO2 bottle in contact with the handle of the bottle (1 point).

Rick Buff's Hog Heaven

1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 98

Inspector's notes: Observed wire shelving in stand up cooler with debris build-up (1 point). Observed hood vent with build-up (1 point). 

Pizza Hut

55 Highway 813, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 7

Score: 100

Rock Spring Elementary

375 Highway 95, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 100

Rossville Middle School

316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 10

Score: 100

Morgan Motel

204 South Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed light shield missing in restroom (1 point).

Ridgeland High School

2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 100

Pie Slingers Pizzeria

56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Suite A, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Sanitizer for bodily fluid cleanup kit not present inside bodily fluid cleanup kit (4 points).

Dari Dip

302 West Villanow St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 14

Score: 97

Inspector's notes: Observed hand sink needs maintenance or replaced (2 points). Observed ceiling tiles damaged (1 point). 

Compiled by reporter Jordan Combs

Tags

Recommended for you