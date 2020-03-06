In Catoosa and Walker counties, during the second half of February, 17 facilities received a perfect health score of 100. The majority of restaurants and facilities earned a score of 90 and above, with only three restaurants receiving a score lower than 90. 

Catoosa County

Chick-Fil-A

1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 17

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed broken floor tiles under deep fryers in front of kitchen holding water and grease (1 point)

Vallarta

23 Legion St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 18

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed several containers pf milk opened without date marks on the containers (4 points)

Super 8 (Fort Oglethorpe)

2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 18

Score: 87

Inspector's notes: Observed gas-fired equipment inspection not being done annually (5 points). Observed shower drain plugs missing in rooms 201, 204, and 103. Observed toilet bolt covers missing in rooms 103 and 223. Observed the sink in room 103 not being cleaned before room being made available for rent (2 points). Observed outdoor garbage container without tight-fitting lids (2 points). 

Kentucky Fried Chicken (Battlefield Parkway)

663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 18

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: Observed that facility does not have bodily fluid cleanup kit (4 points). Observed parts of hot holding equipment (pass-through drawers/warmers) with food debris build-up (1 point). 

Park Place Restaurant

2891 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees or below in breading station cooler (9 points). Observed TCS food being hot held at less than 135 degrees or above (9 points).

Trinity Service Group Inc. C/O Catoosa County Jail

5842 Highway 41, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 98

Inspector's notes: Observed oven shelving and warmer shelving not clean to sight and touch and free of accumulations (1 point).  Observed oven handles missing/or broken and not in good repair (1 point).

Krystal

15703 Alabama Highway

Inspection date: Feb. 20

Score: 98

Inspector's notes: Observed cracked plastic containers used for storing hot held TCS food (1 point). Observed missing wall tiles in some areas in the kitchen, creating crevices that are trapping food debris and mop water (1 point). 

Tacos El Gordo

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 23

Score: 93

Inspector's notes: Observed no bodily fluid cleanup kit present in facility (4 points). Observed TCS sauces not in original container not labeled with common name of food (7 points). 

Fruteria El Gordo

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 23

Score: 100

Taco Bell

3022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 88

Inspector's notes: Observed several dishes just cleaned that were still dirty to sight and touch. Many of the dishes had severe scorching build-up on them and need to be repaired or replaced (4 points). Observed several condiment bottles full of sauce not labeled with common name of product (3 points). Observed no thermometer inside of the reach-in cooler under the prep table/serving line (3 points). Observed heavy food and debris accumulation inside of reach-in coolers and warmers as well as on shelving (1 point). Observed heavy food debris, splatter, and other debris all over floors and walls throughout the entire kitchen area and in walk-in cooler and freezer. Dining room also had food debris on floors and tables. Observed food debris and food and drink spill under all equipment and shelving. Observed an abundance of empty boxes all over the kitchen on floors and hanging off shelves (1 point). 

Ringgold High School

100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 100

Battlefield Burgers

794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 100

Taco Bell

5422 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed food debris and food splatter on food and walls in the kitchen (1 point). 

Tiger Creek Elementary

134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 100

Ringgold Primary/Elementary School

322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 26

Score: 100

Battlefield Elementary

1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Feb. 26

Score: 100

Woodstation Elementary

3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 26

Score: 100

Boynton Elementary

3938 Boynton Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Feb. 27

Score: 100

Walker County

Wanda's Restaurant

20 Pinoak Drive, Rock Spring

Inspection date: Feb. 17

Score: 80

Inspector's notes: Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods.(fish, steak, chicken, pork) (9 points). Observed TCS food (wet batter) held above 41 degrees on countertop table (9 points). 

Candlelight Forest

9862 Highway 193, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 100

Grandview

1301 Patton Road, Lookout Mountain

Inspection date: Feb. 19

Score: 100

South Walker Head Start

3 Probasco St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 20

Score: 100

The Cottage

Inspection date: Feb. 20

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed raw bacon stored with deli meats (9 points).

Rossville Elementary

1250 Wilson Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 20

Score: 100

Hidden Hollow Resort

463 Hidden Hollow Lane, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 100

Arby's

1103 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 24

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (gyro meat) at a temperature above 41 degrees on prep top table (9 points). 

Stone Creek Elementary

1600 Happy Valley Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 100

Subway

108 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observes scoop in steak container lying down in food (1 point).

American Legion

540 Park City Road, Rossville 

Inspection date: Feb. 25

Score: 99

Inspector's notes:  Observed garbage cans in women's restroom without lids (1 point)

Pasture Plate Base of Operation

4142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 26

Score: 100

Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga

13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga

Inspection date: Feb. 26

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed noodles and burgers in aujus held below 135f for hot holding (9 points)

Triangle Park

713 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette 

Inspection date: Feb. 27

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: Observed chicken in prep cooler with no date marked (4 points). Observed no hot water in facility due to hot water heater elements burnt out. Maintenance was underway during the inspection (2 points). 

The Crushed Tomato 

111 East LaFayette Square, LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 28

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed meatballs (reheated) to 130 degrees F in steam table at 11 am opening time. (9 points). Observed hood vent with excess buildup (1 point). 

Candie's Catering and Concessions

1105 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

Inspection date: Feb. 28

Score: 100

Skate and Play

1951 Highway 136, LaFayette

Inspection date: Feb. 28

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed unused equipment in the facility (1 point). 

Rock City Cliff Terrace

1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

Inspection date: Feb. 28

Score: 100

Rock City Big Rock Grill

1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

Inspection date: Feb. 28

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface not clean to sight or touch (4 points). 

Compiled by reporter Jordan Combs

Tags

Recommended for you