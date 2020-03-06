In Catoosa and Walker counties, during the second half of February, 17 facilities received a perfect health score of 100. The majority of restaurants and facilities earned a score of 90 and above, with only three restaurants receiving a score lower than 90.
Catoosa County
Chick-Fil-A
1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed broken floor tiles under deep fryers in front of kitchen holding water and grease (1 point)
Vallarta
23 Legion St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 18
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed several containers pf milk opened without date marks on the containers (4 points)
Super 8 (Fort Oglethorpe)
2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 18
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed gas-fired equipment inspection not being done annually (5 points). Observed shower drain plugs missing in rooms 201, 204, and 103. Observed toilet bolt covers missing in rooms 103 and 223. Observed the sink in room 103 not being cleaned before room being made available for rent (2 points). Observed outdoor garbage container without tight-fitting lids (2 points).
Kentucky Fried Chicken (Battlefield Parkway)
663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 18
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed that facility does not have bodily fluid cleanup kit (4 points). Observed parts of hot holding equipment (pass-through drawers/warmers) with food debris build-up (1 point).
Park Place Restaurant
2891 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees or below in breading station cooler (9 points). Observed TCS food being hot held at less than 135 degrees or above (9 points).
Trinity Service Group Inc. C/O Catoosa County Jail
5842 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed oven shelving and warmer shelving not clean to sight and touch and free of accumulations (1 point). Observed oven handles missing/or broken and not in good repair (1 point).
Krystal
15703 Alabama Highway
Inspection date: Feb. 20
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed cracked plastic containers used for storing hot held TCS food (1 point). Observed missing wall tiles in some areas in the kitchen, creating crevices that are trapping food debris and mop water (1 point).
Tacos El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 23
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed no bodily fluid cleanup kit present in facility (4 points). Observed TCS sauces not in original container not labeled with common name of food (7 points).
Fruteria El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 23
Score: 100
Taco Bell
3022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed several dishes just cleaned that were still dirty to sight and touch. Many of the dishes had severe scorching build-up on them and need to be repaired or replaced (4 points). Observed several condiment bottles full of sauce not labeled with common name of product (3 points). Observed no thermometer inside of the reach-in cooler under the prep table/serving line (3 points). Observed heavy food and debris accumulation inside of reach-in coolers and warmers as well as on shelving (1 point). Observed heavy food debris, splatter, and other debris all over floors and walls throughout the entire kitchen area and in walk-in cooler and freezer. Dining room also had food debris on floors and tables. Observed food debris and food and drink spill under all equipment and shelving. Observed an abundance of empty boxes all over the kitchen on floors and hanging off shelves (1 point).
Ringgold High School
100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 100
Battlefield Burgers
794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 100
Taco Bell
5422 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed food debris and food splatter on food and walls in the kitchen (1 point).
Tiger Creek Elementary
134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 100
Ringgold Primary/Elementary School
322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 26
Score: 100
Battlefield Elementary
1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 26
Score: 100
Woodstation Elementary
3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 26
Score: 100
Boynton Elementary
3938 Boynton Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 27
Score: 100
Walker County
Wanda's Restaurant
20 Pinoak Drive, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Feb. 17
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods.(fish, steak, chicken, pork) (9 points). Observed TCS food (wet batter) held above 41 degrees on countertop table (9 points).
Candlelight Forest
9862 Highway 193, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 100
Grandview
1301 Patton Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Feb. 19
Score: 100
South Walker Head Start
3 Probasco St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 20
Score: 100
The Cottage
Inspection date: Feb. 20
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed raw bacon stored with deli meats (9 points).
Rossville Elementary
1250 Wilson Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 20
Score: 100
Hidden Hollow Resort
463 Hidden Hollow Lane, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 100
Arby's
1103 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 24
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (gyro meat) at a temperature above 41 degrees on prep top table (9 points).
Stone Creek Elementary
1600 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 100
Subway
108 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observes scoop in steak container lying down in food (1 point).
American Legion
540 Park City Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 25
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed garbage cans in women's restroom without lids (1 point)
Pasture Plate Base of Operation
4142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 26
Score: 100
Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga
13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 26
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed noodles and burgers in aujus held below 135f for hot holding (9 points)
Triangle Park
713 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 27
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed chicken in prep cooler with no date marked (4 points). Observed no hot water in facility due to hot water heater elements burnt out. Maintenance was underway during the inspection (2 points).
The Crushed Tomato
111 East LaFayette Square, LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed meatballs (reheated) to 130 degrees F in steam table at 11 am opening time. (9 points). Observed hood vent with excess buildup (1 point).
Candie's Catering and Concessions
1105 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 100
Skate and Play
1951 Highway 136, LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed unused equipment in the facility (1 point).
Rock City Cliff Terrace
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 100
Rock City Big Rock Grill
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: Feb. 28
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface not clean to sight or touch (4 points).