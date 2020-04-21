During the first half of April in Catoosa and Walker counties, three restaurants were inspected. All three earned an A.
Catoosa County
PIZZA HUT WING STREET
5454 ALABAMA HWY
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed hood vent with buildup of debris. CA: PIC will have hood vent serviced to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
ZAXBY'S (ALABAMA HWY)
6456 ALABAMA HWY, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not contained in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded beverage. (4 pts)
Walker County
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 100