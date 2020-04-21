During the first half of April in Catoosa and Walker counties, three restaurants were inspected. All three earned an A.

Catoosa County

PIZZA HUT WING STREET

5454 ALABAMA HWY

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed hood vent with buildup of debris. CA: PIC will have hood vent serviced to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)

ZAXBY'S (ALABAMA HWY)

6456 ALABAMA HWY, RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not contained in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded beverage. (4 pts)

Walker County

VITTLES

505 W 9TH ST, CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 100

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

