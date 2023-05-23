The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority and Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative partnered to host a regional economic summit. The summit’s focus was to share best practices in economic development, refine recruitment strategies, and share knowledge of resources for local communities.

Over 125 community leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders from Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties attended. The lineup of speakers included Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, NWGA Regional Commission Director Boyd Austin, Greater Chattanooga Economic Partnership Officer Charles Wood, DCA Representative Patrick Vickers, Georgia Power Representative Elyse Davis, NGEMC Representative Harriett Stokes, and TVA Representative Scott Cooper.

