The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority and Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative partnered to host a regional economic summit. The summit’s focus was to share best practices in economic development, refine recruitment strategies, and share knowledge of resources for local communities.
Over 125 community leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders from Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties attended. The lineup of speakers included Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, NWGA Regional Commission Director Boyd Austin, Greater Chattanooga Economic Partnership Officer Charles Wood, DCA Representative Patrick Vickers, Georgia Power Representative Elyse Davis, NGEMC Representative Harriett Stokes, and TVA Representative Scott Cooper.
“We appreciate the engagement and enthusiasm from our local community stakeholders. This will be an annual event and we already look forward to next year and plan to grow this even larger”, NWGA JDA President Jeff Mullis
“Bringing our communities together to hear from experts about shifts in economic development approaches statewide and share best practices is an essential part of what we do at the regional level”, said NWGA JDA chairman Chip Catlett.
Top of Georgia Chairman Emerson Russell commented, “We appreciate our member counties and communities for showing up in force to learn and refine our collective approach to business recruitment and expansion. It is a great time to be a Northwest Georgian.”