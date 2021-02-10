Walker Transit recently expanded its services to improve access for workers in need of transportation to one of Walker County’s largest employers. The creation of a new route for Roper Corp. provides the plant's workforce with direct pick-up and drop-off locations throughout Walker County.
“Roper Corporation approached us about addressing some of the employment barriers that exist in our community,” said John Logan, Walker Transit director. “One solution we agreed on was helping those without adequate transportation get to and from work. Through a partnership with our local Hardee’s restaurants, we established bus stops at their locations in Rossville, Chickamauga and LaFayette to provide a ride to Roper.”
The new route operates on the following schedule for pick-up Monday through Friday:
- 5:15 a.m. – Hardees, 300 McFarland Ave., Rossville
- 5:35 a.m. – Hardees, 12876 N. U.S. 27, Chickamauga
- 5:55 a.m. – Hardees, 813 N. Main St., LaFayette
- 6:15 a.m. – Roper Corporation – 1507 Broomtown Road, LaFayette
Walker Transit then returns to Roper Corp. at 5:30 p.m. and transports riders back to the Hardee’s bus stop location of their choice.
Roper Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of GE appliances, employs more than 2,100 people in Walker County. Due to increased demand for appliances, the company announced plans last month to add another 150 workers locally.
“The Roper route is a pilot project that could be expanded to assist other industries in the future,” Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners chairman, said. “There are several other large employers in our county that may find a service like this beneficial to their employees.”
One-way transportation costs $4 per person, which is the standard rate for all Walker Transit customers.