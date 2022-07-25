Graduates

Leadership Walker graduates: Dwight Watt with GNTC; Kathleen Salkeld with Cherokee Regional Library, Jessica Parrish with TVFCU, Mark Turner with LaFayette High School, Randy Gibson with Ringgold Telephone Company, Dale Powell with Walmart, Jessica Stoker with Synovus Bank, Ben Canedo with Roper, and Darcy Duvall with Roper. Not pictured: Chris McKeever with the 6th Cavalry Museum and Rebecca Hamilton with the UGA 4H Extension Office.

 Walker Chamber

The Walker Chamber of Commerce held its Leadership Walker graduation at the June Chamber luncheon on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring. The program for the Chamber luncheon was the graduation of 11 participants of the Leadership Walker Class of 2022 and included a delicious lunch prepared and served by Farm to Fork Catering.

