The Walker Chamber of Commerce held its Leadership Walker graduation at the June Chamber luncheon on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring. The program for the Chamber luncheon was the graduation of 11 participants of the Leadership Walker Class of 2022 and included a delicious lunch prepared and served by Farm to Fork Catering.
This year’s Leadership Walker graduates were: Dwight Watt with GNTC; Kathleen Salkeld with Cherokee Regional Library, Jessica Parrish with TVFCU, Mark Turner with LaFayette High School, Randy Gibson with Ringgold Telephone Company, Dale Powell with Walmart, Jessica Stoker with Synovus Bank, Ben Canedo with Roper, and Darcy Duvall with Roper.
The Walker Chamber of Commerce is grateful to Leadership Walker Committee members Susan Tankersley with Lane Funeral Home and Kristy Lawson with the Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center for carrying out this year’s program. Special thanks to Rob and Wil Stiles with Flegal Insurance for providing an annual scholarship to program participants in honor of their late parents, Bob and Catherine Stiles.
The mission of Leadership Walker is to create recognized leaders and advocates of civic responsibility, business involvement in the community’s civic and public agenda, and the political process.
The Chamber is accepting nominations. The next class of Leadership Walker class will start in September 2022. For more information on Leadership Walker, call 706-375-7702 or email president@walkercochamber.com.