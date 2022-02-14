Hamilton Medical Center, the flagship affiliate of Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS), began an open heart surgery program in February 2021, which has greatly surpassed expectations for the number of surgeries that would be completed in the first year. Continuing to expand to meet the needs of the communities it serves, Hamilton will soon open the Ringgold location of the Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute (HCVI) at 4635 Battlefield Parkway.
Cardiovascular surgeon Richard Morrison, MD, who has performed well over 15,000 cardiovascular surgeries in his career, mostly in Chattanooga, joined Hamilton to begin the cardiovascular program. He brings his expertise and excellence in cardiovascular surgery to Hamilton Medical Center.
Hamilton is committed to putting together the best group of cardiovascular healthcare professionals.
“We’ve worked very hard to bring the premier group of physicians and support people to the table, and we’ve done that,” said Jeff Myers, HHCS CEO. “We recruited the ‘A’ Team from the region.”
“They like to say we got the ‘band’ back together,” said Morrison. “These are people who I’ve worked with day and night for years. We all have a chemistry. We all know each other, and we know our roles. I have tremendous confidence in our team.”
Interventional and structural cardiologist Jim Stewart, MD, said everything the team does complements each other.
“From surgeons, physicians and nurse practitioners, to case managers and physical therapists, the entire team meets to carefully develop a personalized care plan for each patient using the best tools to provide the best care possible. Our patients are our highest priority,” said Stewart.
The Ringgold location will make it more convenient for patients north of Dalton to see physicians for their heart care.
HCVI will provide comprehensive cardiac services, including ablation, atherectomy, cardiac catheterization, cardiac CT testing, cardiac defibrillator implantation (ICD), cardiac stenting, cardioversion, chronic total occlusions (CTO), complex aortic surgery, complex percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), coronary angioplasty (“shockwave”), coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), coronary calcium scoring, coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), diagnosis and treatment of peripheral vascular disease, electrocardiogram (EKG), event monitors, Holter monitors, mitral clips, open heart surgery, pacemakers, patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure, pre-op risk evaluation, radial artery catheterization, stress tests (nuclear, exercise, pharmacologic), structural cardiology, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), transthoracic echo (TTE), treatment of lipid disorders, valve surgery and Warfarin management.
Physicians who will see patients at the Ringgold location include Morrison; Stewart; Carol Gruver, MD; Y. Grant Kim, MD, MPH, FACC; Ji Hyun Lee, MD; and Stephen Rohn, MD.
HCVI is taking a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach to heart care that includes a variety of treatment options and state-of-the-art procedures.
The past 10 years have seen an explosion in technology and innovation in cardiovascular care.
“The number of tools we have in the toolbox to treat coronary disease is very exciting,” Morrison said.
HCVI is focused on the whole patient and individualized care. Many patients have complex medical issues which require a tailored approach and careful attention to the right treatment plan.