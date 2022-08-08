Dr. Gabriella Ferran has joined the full-time chiropractic staff at Pray Chiropractic’s Ringgold office.
Ferran earned both her bachelor’s degree in exercise science and her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Ga. Born in Puerto Rico, Ferran is fluent in both English and Spanish.
Ferran's desire to become a chiropractor began when she first received chiropractic care as a teen when sidelined with volleyball injuries. The effects of that care were profound, as not only was her pain reduced but her athletic performance was enhanced, which enabled her to go on to play collegiate volleyball at Life University. Ferran’s personal experience made her realize that she wanted to dedicate her career to improving other’s quality of life through chiropractic.
She is now a full-time chiropractor at Pray Chiropractic’s Ringgold office, continuing the tradition that has made Pray Chiropractic the region's leader in chiropractic care for almost three decades. At Pray Chiropractic, Ferran treats entire families and serves patients of all ages, with an emphasis on patients with sports injuries, auto accident injuries and disc conditions.
Ferran has two doodles named Benji and Pablo. When not treating patients, she enjoys walking with her dogs, trying new restaurants, working out and spending time with friends and family. Ferran is currently accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 706-935-7729 or via Pray Chiropractic’s website at www.praychiro.com.