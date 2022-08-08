Dr. Gabriella Ferran

Dr. Gabriella Ferran

Dr. Gabriella Ferran has joined the full-time chiropractic staff at Pray Chiropractic’s Ringgold office.

Ferran earned both her bachelor’s degree in exercise science and her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Ga. Born in Puerto Rico, Ferran is fluent in both English and Spanish.

