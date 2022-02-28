A new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is open in LaFayette at 1882 N. Main St., serving customers both inside and through the drive-thru window.
The new restaurant is locally owned and operated by Mike Munshi, who said he is excited to be continuing his success with Dairy Queen after opening multiple locations after being in business with the brand since 2000.
“I am thrilled to bring such a timeless classic to LaFayette and offer a sweet or savory treat for all ages to enjoy,” Munshi said. “For me, I was sold by the brand’s accessible business model and well-known Dairy Queen name. It’s an honor to continue the legacy of giving community members a reason to smile throughout their day, whether it’s through a classic cone or delicious hot sandwich.”
Ali Momin as the general manager, with Haley Forester and Rhonda Boyes as assistant general managers.
The restaurant features booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including Stackburgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches. DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout 80 years, American Dairy Queen Corp. has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.