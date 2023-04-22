Chickamauga hairdresser and owner of High Point Professional, Phyllis Swearengin is celebrating her business’ 40th anniversary.
In 1983, one woman had a dream of providing more for her family and her two young daughters.
Recently graduating from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) cosmetology program and wanting more control over her time, Swearengin opened High Point Professional, a one-sink, one-chair and one-woman hair salon.
What once was a thriving, lively community is now a desolate memory with only one business remaining.
Swearengin’s infectious personality and the family atmosphere she has created over the past four decades can be attributed to the sustainability of her business.
“I couldn’t have picked a better career for myself,” said Swearengin. “I look at my clientele as my friends, not just my customers.”
Many of Swearengin’s customers can attest that they are guaranteed to leave having received a needed laugh and bits of wisdom from the hairdresser.
“I walked in to let a stranger hopefully give me a good haircut, and I never dreamed I was going to walk out with a lifelong, dear friend,” said Deb Skelton, one of Swearengin’s many loyal customers, on her first time visiting High Point Professional shortly after its opening.
“We’ve seen each other through the good times, and the bad and have always helped each other out,” continued Skelton, sharing personal anecdotes of her and the hairdresser’s formed friendship.
Her love of people and being a listening ear is what Swearengin credits for her long-lasting career.
“If I can help someone’s self-esteem or outlook on life, I feel proud that I’ve done that and helped them to see a better outlook on their situation,” said Swearengin.
Jamey White, Swearengin’s longest-lasting customer to date, followed her from the first cosmetology job she had to High Point Professional.
“She’s the only woman that has been a constant in my life, besides my momma,” said White, humorously. “[Swearengin] treats everyone just like family.”
After 40 years, Swearengin says she has no plan to retire soon and hopes to still be cutting hair by the 50-year milestone.
“I’m going to work as long as I can,” said Swearengin. “I’ve had people with me for 40 years, so I’m hoping they’ll stay with me for another 10.”
Article submitted by Paige Blakemore.
