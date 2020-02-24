Steven Henry, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, says CHI Memorial has worked with the county in a way most people don’t think about: the county has an agreement with CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia to use the hospital’s morgue.
“We don’t need it a lot,” says Henry, “but sometimes, in the case of a crime or in some other situation, we do need it. After Hutcheson (Medical Center) closed, we were having to work with different funeral homes for morgue needs.”
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia and CHI Memorial Parkway are part of Catholic Health Initiatives. CHI has:
♦ Operations in 18 states
♦ 100 hospitals
♦ 51 home health service operations
♦ 16 long-term care facilities
♦ Three academic health centers and a major teaching hospital
♦ CHI cared for more than 4 million people in 2018
♦ Specialty surgery areas of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia include breast surgery, urology procedures and general surgery, including appendix and gallbladder
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in 2019
♦ 36 hospital beds
♦ 18 emergency treatment rooms
♦ Four Fast Track/Quick Care emergency rooms
♦ 22,161 emergency room visits
♦ 30,266 outpatients
♦ 439 admitted to hospital
♦ 72 surgeries
♦ 244 employees