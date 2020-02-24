CHI Memorial has an expansive array of services located on Battlefield Parkway, and there’s more to come, says Steven Henry, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners
“We’re thankful to have CHI Memorial in our community,” says Henry. “We have a good, strong relationship with them.”
Henry says that CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is doing a wonderful job serving the needs of the community at it current location in the former Hutcheson Hospital facility that they’ve outfitted with high-tech equipment and modern practices, but a better location would be on Battlefield Parkway.
Unfortunately, Henry says, the Gross Crescent location carries some baggage from a history of debt, conflicts and changing hands a number of times, as well as its less-than-ideal location.
Henry says the idea and talk from the beginning of CHI Memorial’s presence in Catoosa County has been to include a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway. “It would be good for the hospital, good for the community and surrounding communities and good for economic development, which would benefit everyone.”
Henry says a Battlefield Parkway location would be more central and allow for better parking, which would draw people from a larger area.
CHI Memorial is not ready to make an official announcement about a new hospital says CHI Memorial Communications Specialist Karen Long, though she says, “Our plan is to further develop the property at the Parkway.” But doctors and public officials are speaking openly about it.
Flintstone resident and CHI Memorial patient James Bird says he would love to see expanded services on Battlefield Parkway. He already sees a lung and a heart specialist at that location. “I’d rather go there than have to fight the rat race driving downtown. The doctors I see are very professional and they see you promptly.”
Bird says he would like to see a pharmacy associated with the Battlefield Parkway location, as well as a children’s hospital and a facility for treating veterans.
Long says the services at both the hospital on Gross Crescent Circle and the clinics on Battlefield Parkway are continuing to expand:
♦ A patient navigator is now available to help patients coordinate care among the primary care clinics, specialty clinics and other CHI Memorial services in the region.
♦ In March, CHI Memorial’s Regional Sleep Center will open a sleep study lab at CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.
♦ In early summer, the Regional Sleep Center’s clinic will open at CHI Memorial Parkway for screenings and physician appointments.
♦ The fourth location of the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center will open at CHI Memorial Parkway in late spring. This location will offer screening and diagnostic mammograms (including tomosynthesis or 3D), and standard mammograms. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center is a comprehensive, allinclusive breast center.
♦ Outpatient imaging services will open an additional location in June at CHI Memorial Parkway. The new location will offer parking near the building and first floor access to the services. Imaging offered at CHI Memorial Parkway will include computed tomography (CT), digital radiography (xray), MRI, mammography, ultrasound, DEXA (bone densitometry) and bone density.
♦ Currently located at the 4700 Battlefield Parkway (Ringgold) location are the following services, along with contact numbers:
♦ CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates: 423-698-0304
♦ CHI Memorial Urology Associates: 423-697-0072
♦ CHI Memorial Surgical Associates: 423-498-3010
♦ Buz Standefer Lung Center: 423-495-2635
♦ CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute/Parkway: 423-495-7730
♦ CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates/Ringgold: 706-861-4990
♦ CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates: 423-698-2229
♦ CHI Memorial Women’s Health Associates: 423-495-5890
♦ The Chattanooga Heart Institute: 423-697-2000