The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Catoosa Royale” Celebrate Catoosa Gala and Casino Night on Saturday, March 12, at The Colonnade in Ringgold. The event celebrated the business community and several individuals who have contributed greatly.
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Catoosa County Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to School Superintendent Denia Reese, who is retiring at the end of March.
The award is given to recognize contributions made by an individual over his/her career that has made a significant impact on the community.
“Reese is a household name in Catoosa County, and she is recognized everywhere she goes,” the Chamber said in a press release. “She has influenced the lives of four generations in our community and genuinely cares about people. She is always willing to serve.
“When the Ringgold community was devastated by the 2011 tornado, she was instrumental in rebuilding the damaged property and broken spirits. She worked tirelessly from incident command and opened a Red Cross shelter within hours to make sure displaced individuals had a place to stay. Her resolve and determination during this crisis gave people hope that Ringgold could survive, and thrive again in the future.
“During the COVID pandemic, Mrs. Reese had to make very difficult decisions, but she put the needs of the community first. She supported the County Commissioners and the Chamber of Commerce in Vaccination Station by providing teams of volunteers when needed.
“For the last 17 years as superintendent of Catoosa County Public Schools, her job has required her to be involved in the community, but she goes above and beyond what is required. She has made her job her life through her service to the community. Whenever she is asked to serve, she gladly says, ‘Yes!’ We appreciate Denia Reese for dedicating 41 years of her life to children, families, and this community. We congratulate Mrs. Reese on her upcoming retirement on March 31st.”
Business Person Hall of Fame
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Business Person Hall of Fame was presented to Yvonne Morgan.
The award is given to a person who has performed service above and beyond that which would be expected of a citizen. This service should be exemplified as community service at large. Service can include individual, patriotic, organizational, and/or business accomplishments and community activities that have resulted in a better community for all.
“Yvonne Morgan is a long-standing community leader and 40-year Catoosa County resident,” the Chamber said. “She is proud of her heritage and involved in many heritage organizations. She understands small business as she owned a beauty salon for over 45 years, a gift and tuxedo shop for 20 years, and worked for the Georgia Department of Labor for 12 years. For the past 10 years, she has served as the Community Outreach Coordinator for four counties for Senator Jeff Mullis and the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority and Top of Georgia.
“Mrs. Morgan is a 25-year Chamber Ambassador and has attended record numbers of ribbon cuttings and groundbreaking ceremonies in the 4-county area. This lady knows how to welcome small businesses!
“Yvonne enjoys working with veterans and their families and is responsible for having numerous road-naming ceremonies in honor of veterans for their meritorious service. Her pride and joy is the Catoosa Citizens & Veterans Memorial located just across the lawn in front of The Colonnade. She is one of five founding members of this beautiful flag memorial that was erected using no tax funds — only donations and grants. She is a true patriot and a true friend.
“We appreciate Yvonne Morgan and all that she has contributed to Catoosa County!”
Citizen of the Year Award
The Catoosa County Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Rhonda James. This is a prestigious award that goes to a resident of Catoosa County who has performed meritorious service beyond that which would be expected of a citizen.
“Rhonda James serves as a Fort Oglethorpe Council Lady and she and her beloved husband, David Betty, spearheaded the effort to create Fort Oglethorpe’s ‘Bark City Dog Park,’” the Chamber said. “She channels the loss of her husband, David, into doing for others and her community, whether giving out gift cards she purchases to support local businesses to those who have a need or volunteering her time to paint and fix up the Sexual Assault Center thrift store in Dade County. She is a blessing to many and is always asking what she can do to help in any situation. When a need comes to her attention, she acts quickly and without any want or need of recognition. Rhonda always says she does the things that she does, ‘Just because …’
“Rhonda is always the first to volunteer for fundraisers. She volunteers her time on UCTV, with the Citizens & Veterans Memorial, dropping off food for the homeless, and delivers meals if she hears that someone is sick. She is a Chamber Ambassador, Leads @ Lunch group member, and on multiple Chamber committees, including the Gala Committee.
“Rhonda is an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and is a strong supporter of the ‘UTC Lady Mocs,’ attending their games and promoting their fundraising events. She often feeds the teams, at her expense, at local restaurants in Catoosa County. She has so much gratitude and appreciation that she wants to help others daily to make her City and County a better place to live, work, and play. We appreciate Rhonda James for all of her contributions!”
Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson said, “It was great to get back to normal and celebrate our local business community in person. Everyone was glad to be together and enjoyed each other’s company more than ever before as so many events had been canceled or changed during the past two years. Catoosa County Chamber events are a great place for businesses to Connect!”