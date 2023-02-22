Even just a few weeks into 2023, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce is at the beginning of the most impactful year yet.
The Chamber calendar is full of networking events, ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, and unique ways to connect with our community. Chamber events include Chamber Luncheons, Catoosa Women’s Network Luncheons, Cards & Coffee events, Leads Groups weekly meetings, the Shop Local Breakfast, and FOUR signature annual events. The Celebrate Catoosa Gala and Casino Night will be held at The Colonnade on March 4th. The Catoosa Golf Classic is being held at Windstone Golf Club on May 9th. The Catoosa County Run, White & Blue 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on July 1st at the Benton Place Campus. The Showcase Catoosa Business Expo will be held on November 9th at The Colonnade. We welcome the Catoosa County community to come out and take part in each of these events. Information about Chamber events and programs is available on our website, catoosaconnects.com, or our social media pages.
After adding 76 new Chamber members last year, our goal is to reach 500 members in 2023, and better help them market their services or products through our talented staff, including a full-time Public Relations Manager whose mission is to help promote Chamber member businesses online on all social media platforms, in email newsletters, and in print media. We hope you will like and share our Chamber posts and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter at @catoosaconnects. Help us promote our Catoosa County businesses with your positive reviews and referrals! We’d love to connect with you and help your business. Call us at 706-965-5201.
Working alongside our Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson, our 2023 Board of Directors includes Board Chair Mike Key, Chair-Elect Ben Friberg, Vice-Chair Angie Stiggins, Treasurer Marissa Brower, Secretary Brent Williams, Member at Large Matt Farmer, Past Chair Wil Stiles, Lacey Cummings, Natalie Hunt, Steven Henry, Mark Collins, Jeff Dedmon, Darlene Cutler, Geo Mejia, and Penny Mahon. Chamber Ex-Officio members include Catoosa County Commissioner Chuck Harris, Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray, Ringgold City Council Member Sara Clark, and Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Chairman Rick Partain.
Your Catoosa County Chamber continues to be in the top 3% of all Chambers in the United States as a U.S. Accredited Chamber and a GACCE Georgia Certified Chamber. The Board of Directors’ vision to be the “leading voice of business and economic development in Catoosa County” allows the Chamber staff to provide programs and services, with the help of many volunteers, to promote not only our member businesses but all businesses in our area as we work to promote a healthy and positive business climate to encourage economic development in Catoosa County. We look forward to many development announcements and the opening of our Catoosa County College and Career Academy.
We appreciate all that our government partners, community non-profit service organizations, and our businesses, both large and small, do to make Catoosa County great! Our Chamber Ambassadors and Leads Group members are so supportive of local businesses and organizations as they share referrals locally on an ongoing basis. We love being known as a welcoming, ACTIVE Chamber. Be a part of the Catoosa County Chamber! We invite you to come to a Chamber event in 2023!