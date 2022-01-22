On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual meeting brunch at 10:30 a.m. at the Colonnade.
Brunch was prepared by Chamber member, Catering by Alan.
The morning began with a welcome from the 2021 board of directors chair, Ian O’Shea, owner of Real Agents Realty Company. Lane McKown with Flegal Insurance gave the invocation and led the attendees in the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Ian O’Shea returned to the stage to recognize retiring board members Barton Mathews with Starr Mathews Agency and Randall Franks with the City of Ringgold.
Ian O’Shea gave the 2021 Chamber review, highlighting the Chamber’s many accomplishments in 2021, including record numbers at our Celebrate Catoosa Gala and Casino Night and the Catoosa Golf Classic and the addition of our Catoosa County Run, White & Blue 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. Chamber Membership increased by 46 businesses. 2022 Chamber board chair Wil Stiles presented an honorary crystal gavel to 2021 board chair Ian O’Shea. Brad Denton with Flegal Insurance installed the 2022 Chamber board chair, Wil Stiles, co-owner of Flegal Insurance, and then Wil Stiles proceeded to install the Chamber board of directors for 2022.
The 2022 Chamber board officers include: Chair of the Board Wil Stiles of Flegal Insurance, Chair-Elect Mike Key of Mike Key of Mike Key Entertainment and Photography, Vice-Chair DeLaine Hunter of North Georgia Healthcare Center, Treasurer Lisa Elrod of Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Secretary Ben Friberg of Heritage Funeral Home, Member at Large Matt Farmer of North Georgia EMC, Past Chair Ian O’Shea with Real Agents Realty Company, and Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson.
The board of directors includes: Jonathan Connell of MedSTAT Supplies, Angie Stiggins of CHI Memorial Hospital, Marcy Kernea of Ringgold Telephone Company, Jonathan VanderHart of Edward Jones Investments, Marissa Brower of Catoosa County Public Schools, Sharon Mollenhauer of BancorpSouth, Brent Williams of Shaw, and Natalie Hunt of SmartBank.
Chamber ex-officio board members are: Catoosa County Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry, City of Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray, City of Ringgold Council Member Sara Clark, and Catoosa County Economic Development Director Keith Barclift.
With the theme of sports champions, 2022 Chamber board chair Wil Stiles ended the event by presenting the 2022 Chamber Outlook, with the hopeful message of “Let the Catoosa County Chamber ‘CHAMPION’ your business as we all ‘Knock it out of the Ball Park in 2022!’”