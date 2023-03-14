Dr. Timothy Ashburn, FCCP, believes talking with his patients, being inquisitive and taking a good medical history are vital to any treatment plan.
“I have been taught that helping people is life’s greatest reward, and will be returned many fold,” Ashburn says.
A pulmonologist at Hamilton Physician Group-Specialty Care, Ashburn is practicing inside Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, 4635 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
Ashburn originally wanted to raise cattle for a living. Encouraged by his organic chemistry and biology professors as an undergraduate student, he switched his focus to a career he describes as both challenging and rewarding.
He treats patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pulmonology fibrosis, lung cancer, COVID-19 conditions, pneumonia, acute and chronic hypersensitivity, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiolitis, obstructive sleep apnea and more.
Ashburn is a double board-certified pulmonologist/intensivist who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, Tenn., and completed an internship and residency at the UT College of Medicine in Chattanooga, where he was also chief resident. After that, he returned to Memphis for a three-year pulmonary/critical care fellowship, later joining the faculty as an ICU director, intensivist and pulmonologist. He has been in the East Tennessee/North Georgia area since 2010.
“I appreciate the value in relationships that can be developed in a pulmonary practice,” Ashburn adds. “Pulmonary medicine is extremely challenging, but can be very rewarding for both the patient and the physician.” A strong believer in lung cancer screening, Ashburn is also hopeful about the many new medication options for COPD, asthma and more.
He has three daughters and four grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, traveling and playing golf.
To schedule an appointment with Ashburn, call Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care at 706-841-0833.