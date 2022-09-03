“Small business ownership is not for the faint of heart,” says Amy Jackson, CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and interim CEO of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
“The businesses in Catoosa and Walker counties are resilient,” Jackson says, “and have adjusted to current continued workforce shortages.”
Jackson says changes in how the workforce operates -- more people wanting to work from home and employees expecting higher pay, among other things -- have made for a highly competitive atmosphere. Employers, she says, are having to offer not only higher wages but things like sign-on bonuses and flexible schedules.
“We have experienced many long-time business owners who have been considering retirement or selling or closing their businesses to enjoy some leisure time and travel rather than continuing the struggle in today’s tough atmosphere,” says Jackson.
One of those people was Jerry Sear of Sear’s Shoe Store in Fort Oglethorpe. Sear closed his store for a month during the pandemic and struggled later to keep employees who were getting stimulus funds and other benefits.
Even when he was able to open again, Sear said it was hard to keep his store staffed because of people being out from COVID or being exposed to someone with COVID.
“I’m 80 years old,” says Sear, who chose to close his store permanently and is now retired and spending time visiting friends and playing pickle ball. “If it wasn’t for the pandemic, I would probably still have my store. Really, this motivated me to do what I needed to and get out of business.”
But Jackson says new businesses continue to open and thrive in both counties. “As storefronts become available, they are quickly filled by a new business owner offering new products and services in a highly desired location,” she says. “Catoosa and Walker counties continue to be great places to live, work and play.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.