Sear's Shoe Store

The pandemic motivated Jerry Sear to close his store and enjoy retirement.

 Tamara Wolk

“Small business ownership is not for the faint of heart,” says Amy Jackson, CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and interim CEO of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.

“The businesses in Catoosa and Walker counties are resilient,” Jackson says, “and have adjusted to current continued workforce shortages.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

