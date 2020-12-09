Some of Walker County’s roughest roads will be smoothed out in the coming year.

Walker County government recently accepted bids on a project to resurface 52 miles of roads in 2021, surpassing the 38-mile paving milestone set in 2020.

25 roads in unincorporated Walker County will be resurfaced as part of this project, including:

  • West Cove Road
  • Mission Ridge Road
  • Johnson Road
  • East Broomtown Road (Phase 1 of 2)
  • Garretts Chapel Road (Phase 1 of 2)
  • North Marble Top Road (Phase 1 of 2)
  • Dripping Springs Road
  • North Dick Creek Road
  • Lofton Lane

The complete list of the roads on the 2021 list can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tsplost.

Funding for this project comes mainly from voter-approved special purpose local option sales taxes, including the 2017 TSPLOST and the recently approved 2020 SPLOST.

Walker County is one of only 30 Georgia counties that currently has a TSPLOST to fund road improvements.

There are 674 miles of roads in unincorporated Walker County. By the end of 2021, 117 miles of roads will have been resurfaced over a four-year stretch.

