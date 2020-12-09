Some of Walker County’s roughest roads will be smoothed out in the coming year.
Walker County government recently accepted bids on a project to resurface 52 miles of roads in 2021, surpassing the 38-mile paving milestone set in 2020.
25 roads in unincorporated Walker County will be resurfaced as part of this project, including:
- West Cove Road
- Mission Ridge Road
- Johnson Road
- East Broomtown Road (Phase 1 of 2)
- Garretts Chapel Road (Phase 1 of 2)
- North Marble Top Road (Phase 1 of 2)
- Dripping Springs Road
- North Dick Creek Road
- Lofton Lane
The complete list of the roads on the 2021 list can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tsplost.
Funding for this project comes mainly from voter-approved special purpose local option sales taxes, including the 2017 TSPLOST and the recently approved 2020 SPLOST.
Walker County is one of only 30 Georgia counties that currently has a TSPLOST to fund road improvements.
There are 674 miles of roads in unincorporated Walker County. By the end of 2021, 117 miles of roads will have been resurfaced over a four-year stretch.