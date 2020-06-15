After 32 years of service Army Lt. Col. Burt Fisher of Ringgold will retire with full military honors as of June 30.
Hosted by Maj. Gen. Robert Harter, the Army recently honored his service to the country. During his Army tenure, Fisher served as commander of a PLS Trucking Company in the Invasion of Iraq in 2003-04 under Operation Iraqi Freedom, followed by additional combat operations as a joint information and network director in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 under Operation Enduring Freedom.
He is a graduate of Combined Armed Services College and the Joint Operation Information Planning Courses, as well as Airborne School. He served for three 4-star level commands: Army Central Command headquartered in Kuwait, Forces Command located at Fort Bragg, N.C., home of the 82nd Division and 18th Corps Airborne Headquarters and Special Operations. He has culminated his career at Army Materiel Command located in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama that is co-located with partner agencies NASA, FBI, DEA, ATF, and three 2-star Army commands.
Fisher has a master's degree in administration, as well as certificates in life, health, auto, and home insurance, media Information, and mathematics.
He has two daughters, Lilly and Jadyn Fisher.
His brother Matthew Fisher and wife Stacey Fisher were in attendance. His 92-year-old grandmother Mabel Burton was unable to attend, but is an inspiration through her spirit and dedication to her family.