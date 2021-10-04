Residents in unincorporated Walker County can now burn natural vegetation through April 30.
Effective July 1, burn permits from the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) were no longer required to burn outdoors in the county's unincorporated areas from Oct. 1 to April 30. It is permissible to burn twigs, small tree limbs, leaves, brush and grass clippings; however, burning household garbage and man-made materials such as tires, shingles, plastics and lumber is illegal at all times.
Residents do not need to contact the local fire department when burning, but state law requires that a person must stay to watch the fire and have an extinguishing device readily available in case the fire begins to spread.
Walker County Fire Rescue suggests alternatives to burning:
- Compost
- Chip/shred/grind
- Haul off debris to an inert landfill, construction and demolition landfill, or a commercial processing operation site. Walker County's landfill is permitted as a construction and demolition landfill.
If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Walker County Fire Rescue at 706-539-1255.