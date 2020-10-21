Volunteers from Building The Blue Bridge, a nonprofit whose mission is to bridge the divide in the community between residents and law enforcement, came together recently to sign cards with messages of support and appreciation to the police officers of East Ridge, Tenn.
“It is important,” said Stacie Brasher, the group’s executive director, “to rally around our first responders. A simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way and it’s important for these men women to hear that from our community.”
In addition to the thank you cards, local business owner of Dept One Three Antique Store in East Ridge, Jessica Wheeler, catered dinner for the officers; Building the Blue Bridge delivered the dinners to the station.
To learn more about Building the Blue Bridge or to sponsor its programs, contact Stacie Brasher at 423-380-8262 or unitedwestandstronger2020@gmail.com.