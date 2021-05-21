Building the Blue Bridge, in celebration of Police Appreciation Week, handed out 400 appreciation gift bags to five police and sheriff’s departments during the week of May 10-14.
Building the Blue Bridge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting the Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee regions in support of first responders with care, empathy, and trust.
“Having something tangible with support from the community, such as a ‘thank you’ card filled with goodwill messages and signatures from the community they serve, can be invaluable to law enforcement,” said Nicole Pickens, a volunteer working with Building the Blue Bridge. “It is something that they can keep in their squad cars to refer back to when they have had a difficult call and need a little encouragement.”
Gift bags and lunch were delivered to the following departments: Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, East Ridge (Tenn.) Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and LaFayette Police Department.
As a nonprofit organization, Building the Blue Bridge had to rely on donations from the community and local businesses to make the gift bags possible. The community came together and donated items for the gift bags. Elders Ace Hardware donated 400 small pocket pads and pens that officers use constantly to record information needed from each call. PetSmart, on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga, donated Kong toys for the K9 officers, toys used as rewards for the many tasks the K9s perform for each department. Monetary donations were also given to allow for the purchase of the bags and any contents that were needed.