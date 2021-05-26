Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) recently awarded a contract to replace a bridge on Hog Jowl Road over Shaw Branch Creek. The bridge will be the second one on Hog Jowl Road that GDOT has replaced in recent years.
Engineers decided to replace the bridge due to its age and the repairs that would be needed to bring it up to current standards. The new bridge will extend the length of the bridge from 25 feet to 60 feet and add paved shoulders and concrete barriers on the sides.
“We want all roads in Georgia to be safe and built to the highest standards,” said GDOT District 6 Engineer Grant Waldrop. “Bridges like these were built decades ago, and by replacing them with bridges that meet the highest standards we are improving the driving experience for motorists throughout the state.”
Construction is expected to begin on the million-dollar project in the coming weeks, and the bridge is slated to be completed in March 2022. A detour will be put in place, and additional construction details will be made public as soon as they are finalized.
Construction crews recently replaced another bridge on Hog Jowl Road, that one is over Voiles Creek. Neither bridge is on a state route, but GDOT also conducts projects along routes off of state roads.