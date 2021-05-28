The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) will host a free concert Sunday, June 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Joe Stock Memorial Park.
The event occurs that night as the bicyclists from BRAG stop in LaFayette for the first night of the 2021 BRAG Ride.
Motorists are urged to be aware of cyclists in the area that day and to come out to welcome these visitors from across the region to the community.
The free concert will also include vendors, a BRAG-sponsored beer garden and yard games.
The Hughes Taylor Band, blues artists from Macon, Ga., will perform. Hughes Taylor is an energetic and ambitious musician who performs with a blues/rock power trio that is reminiscent of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Cream.
Learn more about the band at https://hughestaylormusic.com/.