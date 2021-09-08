The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America announces a new partnership with Chattanooga Bakery to launch a MoonPie selling campaign to raise funds for local troops.
The inaugural “Shoot for the Moon” fundraiser will run from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31. Local scouts will sell door-to-door in their own neighborhoods, as well as set up sale booths periodically at local businesses throughout the sales period. Packs and troops will receive a portion of proceeds from each sale, and prizes will be awarded to all scouts participating in the sale, as well as the opportunity to participate in a Scout MoonPie Night with the Lookouts Baseball Team.
Cherokee Area Council Scout Executive/CEO Jared Pickens said, “Excuse the pun, but we are 'over the moon' to team up with Chattanooga Bakery for this fun, 100% local and worthwhile fundraiser. Scouts have the opportunity to raise much-needed funds to cover annual costs for their troops, and consumers will be given an chance to help support our local Scouts, while getting access to the absolute freshest MoonPies available anywhere. They’ll come directly from Chattanooga Bakery, so this is a chance to get them in-hand before they’re even available in stores. It’s a win-win for the Scouts and the consumers.”
The Cherokee Area Council has also partnered with local nonprofit Friends of the Troops to give consumers the option to purchase a case of MoonPies from the Scouts that will be sent to local military personnel stationed overseas and give them a “taste of home.”
Consumers and supporters can purchase MoonPies directly from the Scouts in their neighborhoods or in front of the following area store partners in Catoosa and Walker counties on the following weekends:
- Select Food City locations - Sept. 11–12 and Sept. 18–19
- Select Elder’s Ace Hardware locations - Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2–3
Find more information on the Scout MoonPie sale online at CherokeeAreaCouncilBSA.com.
About the Cherokee Area Council
The Cherokee Area Council has served youth in the greater metro area since 1915. Today the council continues to serve several thousand youth and adults in 11 counties across Tennessee and northwest Georgia. Scouting participants enjoy year-round scouting programs, camps, character building and leadership development activities, civic service opportunities and achievement recognition programs.