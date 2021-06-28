Kids Need to Read (KNTR) will be arriving at the Rossville Public Library with Grow Your Library, an inspiring library donation program led by KNTR Board Members Gary and Tina Mlodzik.
Inspired by the Mlodzik’s shared love of reading, family and public libraries, this program delivers free books and story time to local libraries and children during the couple’s travels. As a retired elementary school Librarian, Tina Mlodzik stresses the importance of supporting public libraries, especially in communities where children may not own their own books.
“Giving children access to a large quantity and varied selection of books has many benefits,” she explains. “The more books a child sees, the more motivated they are to read. Borrowing books from the library teaches sharing and builds respect for things that belong to others.”
The 33rd national Grow Your Library event will be visiting Rossville Public Library with story time from 11 am until noon on Thursday, July 8. The library is at 504 McFarland Ave., Rossville. Each child in attendance will be given their own Highlights or High-Five magazine and a free book to keep.
A former library staff member explained the need for new books, saying “We rely on community donations and fundraisers to cover (budget shortfalls). This has led to us having stagnate growth in our book collection for the past few years, leading to our collection to become outdated and very worn.”
Thanks to this appraisal of the dire need for new books, KNTR supplied a donation of 526 new books to the library, with a cover value of $7,320.
“I developed the Grow Your Library program to introduce a giving culture in the youth we meet at literacy events,” said Gary Mlodzik. “Putting a book in the hands of a child and allowing them to expand their horizons is magical.
"Allowing that child to make a small effort in order to share that magic for future generations is a priceless lesson," he said. "It is my hope that the children will be proud of the book donations made in their name and tell their friends, thereby further encouraging both literacy and philanthropy.”
When asked about the motive behind the project, Kids Need to Read Executive Director Jessica Payne stated, “A library is the heart of any community, Kids Need to Read’s Grow Your Library program not only invests in these literal troves of literary treasure, it also encourages and connects the community who the library serves to continue support for future generations. Children who participate in our program learn that they too can make a difference."