The Georgia Archives Conservation Department together with the Big River Bindery are excited to re-open registration for the three previously postponed three-day workshops on the conservation and preservation of books and paper artifacts:
- Preservation Management for Cultural Heritage Institutions – July 17-19 ($200)
- Introduction to Paper Conservation – Aug. 7-9 ($350)
- Book Conservation for Circulating and Reference Collections – Aug. 21-23 ($350)
These workshops are for anyone who works in cultural heritage institutions, libraries, museums, galleries, or just has an interest in learning how to best look after their own objects. The workshops are set at a foundational level and no prior experience or training is required.
Members of the public are invited to join for as few as one or as many as three workshops to gain a greater understanding of book and paper conservation/preservation and how to best look after their treasures.
Registration fees include all materials, and lunch and snacks will be provided.
The workshops will be at the Georgia Archives, Morrow, Georgia (Greater Atlanta).
For more information and to register: http://www.cvent.com/d/8hqvbq
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Archives is implementing additional health and safety measures to protect the workshop attendees and staff. These include:
- Reducing the maximum workshop capacity to 10 people to ensure a 6-foot distance between persons and individual work areas.
- Increasing cleaning and disinfection of all the workshop spaces and surfaces.
- Limiting sharing of work areas to an absolute minimum and cleaning the surfaces between use.
- Requesting attendees to bring and wear face masks for the duration of the workshop.
- Requiring all workshop staff and assistants to follow CDC hygiene and social distancing guidelines and to wear face masks.
- Requiring hand washing upon entry for all persons.
- Providing individual pre-packaged lunches and snacks.
- Including video projection for demonstrations.
- Prohibiting sharing of tools and materials.
- Prohibiting non-workshop persons access to the workshop areas.
- Requiring staff and attendees to complete a COVID-19 screening form before the workshop.
- Daily temperature checks upon entry for all persons.
Contact Sigourney Smuts at sigourney.smuts@usg.edu with questions or concerns about the workshop and/or the health and safety measures.
If a participant requires additional measures to be implemented, workshop organizers will gladly assist to make sure participants feel safe and comfortable to attend.