Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S. Local blood center Blood Assurance is asking donors to Commit to Give all year long and join them for a special event this month.
June 14 is annually recognized as World Blood Donor Day, and this year’s chosen theme is Give Blood and Keep the World Beating.
To celebrate World Blood Donor Day, Blood Assurance is kicking off a celebration for donors called Peace, Love, and Give Blood. Donors who give June 14-28 will receive special gifts and can be entered to win special prizes including colorful cups, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice cream and seven trips for four people to go white water rafting and ziplining on the Ocoee River.
Blood Assurance has a goal to see 6,500 donors during that time.
“Last year was extremely challenging for many industries and hit us especially hard,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance president and CEO. “We have still not seen many of our donors return, and we hope our community will be able to celebrate with us this month while enjoying our special prizes and giveaways."
Peace, Love, and Give Blood is the second event in a large series called Commit to Give at Blood Assurance. The first event took place in March, called Donor Madness.
There will be four total events this year. Donors who give during every Commit to Give event or give double red cells at two events will be entered to win a grand prize trip to Gulf Shores, Ala.
To learn more about Peace, Love, and Give Blood, potential donors can visit bloodassurance.org/commit-to-give. To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.