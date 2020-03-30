Community non-profit blood center, Blood Assurance, which has a center in Fort Oglethorpe. will be seeing donors by appointment only starting April 3.
Due to COVID-19, the CDC has recommended that people practice social distancing and Blood Assurance is taking this step to ensure that donor centers and drives stay uncrowded and are able to maintain space between donors.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our donors and staff,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Moving to appointment-only donations will make it much easier to limit the amount of people in a space and allow us to ensure we are doing our part to maintain social distancing.”
Blood Assurance is continuing to follow new protocols, including extra sanitizing, to ensure the health of its donors and is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak nationally and in its service area. Visit www.bloodassurance.org/coronavirus for more information about Blood Assurance’s response to COVID-19. Blood Assurance is also urging donors to use its BAQuickScreen app to answer health history questions in advance for donors to save time and limit time in centers and blood drive areas. To do that, donors can visit bloodassurance.org/quickscreen.
Blood Assurance will also be giving away an Echo Dot every week to one randomly chosen donor and two 65-inch TVs between now and May 31. All donors over the age of 18 are eligible to win.
Donating whole blood takes about 30 minutes and can impact 3 people in area hospitals. An appointment can be scheduled by phone or online. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.