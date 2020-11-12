Dr. Jeffrey Blackmon has joined CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette.
Blackmon received his medical degree from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and completed his residency in family medicine at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
He has more than 15 years’ experience as an emergency medicine physician at Floyd Medical Center and most recently at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, a busy level 2 trauma center.
Blackmon joins Dr. Eric Betts; Dr. Suzanne Storey; Max Baldwin Jr., PA-C; Cynthia Day, MSN, NP; Emily Elswick, PA-C, MSPAS,; Diana Morrison, MSN, NP; and Jessica Nowlin, NP, at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette.
The practice is located at 611 E. Villanow St., LaFayette. The practice is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with walk-in clinic hours available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blackmon welcomes new patients age 6 and up. To schedule an appointment, or for more information about CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-LaFayette, call 706-638-1606.