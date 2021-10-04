Local artist/instructor Kati Schmidt brings fall colors to life with “Birch Trees” for the Oct. 28 Painting for a Purpose class.
This painting combines traditional acrylic painting techniques with palette knife painting. Brushes will produce the soft background strokes with fall leaf colors, while using a palette knife to “scrape” on the texture of the birch trees.
“Art is all about the experience and it’s fun to mix it up with vibrant colors and different painting techniques,” Schmidt said.
The 16x20-inch canvas, paint and supplies are provided, with guests learning painting techniques, how to mix colors and receive individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
The cost is $45 and includes appetizers, canvas, painting supplies and instruction. Food is served at 5:30 pm, the class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. Those interested in participating in Painting for a Purpose can register online at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org/events/painting-for-a-purpose-birch-trees.
COVID precautions as mandated by the state of Georgia will be followed. Attendance is limited to 20 painters.
For more information about the museum or Painting for a Purpose, call the museum at 706-861-2860 or visit the museum’s website at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.