Randall Rollins, who grew up in the Keith community of Catoosa County and died on Aug. 17 at the age of 88, was known for a lot of things.
He was a highly successful, billionaire businessman who played many roles in his family’s business ventures, including Rollins Leasing and Rollins Broadcasting.
When Rollins Broadcasting acquired Orkin Pest Control in what some call the first leveraged buyout in history, Rollins added heading up Orkin, which has more than 400 locations and 8,000 employees worldwide, to his many roles.
Rollins eventually served as president, chairman and chief operating officer for various Rollins Inc., businesses, including Rollins Communications and RPC Energy Services. When his father died, he took over as chairman of the board of Rollins Inc.
Rollins’ success in business earned him a place of honor on the New York Stock Exchange Wall of Fame.
But locally, the Ringgold High School graduate who skipped college but was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Emory University in 2015 is known for his generosity and philanthropy.
“Mr. Rollins supported Catoosa County Public Schools with significant donations in times of need,” says CCPS Superintendent Denia Reese.
“After the 2011 tornado that damaged and destroyed much of Ringgold High School,” says Reese, “the Rollins Foundation provided funding to renovate and restore the media center.”
Reese says that Rollins had a commitment to economic development in his hometown and when asked for community support for the From HERE to CAREER! Academy “he very generously pledged financial support. The Rollins Foundation investment, and financial support from other businesses, strengthened Catoosa’s grant application for the From HERE to CAREER! College and Career Academy.”
“The Rollins Foundation investment,” Reese says, “will enable high school students to develop the skills and talents required in the workforce. The College and Career Academy will strengthen economic development in our region, and it will change the lives of students for years to come.”
Frank Lawrence, a cousin to Rollins and a resident of Chattanooga, says Rollins and his family always maintained close ties to their home community. Lawrence says the family gathered for reunions every year at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Tunnel Hill, though COVID-19 prevented a reunion this year.
“They’re good people,” says Lawrence. “They give back to their community.”
“Mr. Rollins is known for his great success in business,” says Reese, “but I will always remember him for his commitment to his hometown.”