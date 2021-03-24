Legislation to block local governments in Georgia from limiting what fuel sources offices, houses and other buildings can use is poised to clear the General Assembly after a key vote on Monday, March 22.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, that aims to restrict local bans on fuel choices passed out of the state Senate by a 34-15 vote, irking environmental advocates who say the limits could hinder Georgia in the push to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions.
Supporters say Williamson’s bill would prevent city and county governments from crippling businesses and households that rely on more cost-effective fuels like natural gas, while still allowing local officials to incentivize other sources like solar power.
The bill faces a good chance of gaining final passage in the state House of Representatives after the same chamber approved it last month by a 103-62 vote largely along party lines, with some Democrats voting in favor.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, who carried the bill in the Senate, said its intent is to stave off future efforts in Georgia to abolish the use of fossil fuels like coal and natural gas going forward, similar to moves being made in cities in other states such as in California and Washington.
“Local officials will still have lots of tools available to them to reduce their emissions and respond to their constituents’ priorities,” Kennedy said on the Senate floor Monday, March 22.
“What this is really about is the preservation of the consumers’ choice to make smart decisions on what’s best for them and their family and, ultimately, their home.”
Opponents have slammed the bill as an attempt by state officials to impose their will on local governments on the one hand and a short-sighted boon for power companies on the other.
Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, who pitched a failed amendment Monday, March 22, to sunset the local limits in mid-2026, said Georgia would be better served to allow local elected officials to set their own energy policy rather than potentially handcuffing them from prioritizing alternative fuels.
She added a handful of Georgia cities have set long-term goals to convert their buildings to 100% clean energy, but none have moved to require that change in fuel consumption.
“There’s not really a good reason to do something that seems like maybe a good idea now, but ties our hands later,” Parent said. “By tying the hands of local governments, we basically ensure that 50 or 60 years from now, we’ve prevented any sort of ability of local governments in Georgia to keep up with the times.”
Some Democrats joined Republican senators on Monday, March 22, to vote in favor of the bill including Sens. David Lucas of Macon, Valencia Seay of Riverdale and Freddie Powell Sims of Dawson.
Along with Williamson, the bill was co-sponsored in the House by Reps. Matt Hatchett of Dublin, Trey Kelley of Cedartown, Don Parsons of Marietta and Lynn Smith of Newnan. Democratic Rep. Gloria Frazier of Hephzibah also co-sponsored the bill.