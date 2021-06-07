Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure cyclists going from Atlantic to Pacific in 10 weeks to raise money and awareness to fight poverty housing will be arriving in LaFayette on Thursday, June 10, after a 95-mile ride from Tallapoosa. They will be hosted for an overnight stay by First Baptist Church before heading out early the morning of June 11 on an 87-mile ride to Monteagle, Tenn.
Over 10 weeks the group will experience the country by bike from the enchanted Amelia Island, Fla., to Oregon’s famous coastline — 3,750 miles through 15 states. They will spend six days building with Fuller Center for Housing partners.
Along the way, they also will hop off their bikes to do a little hiking at Badlands, Wind Cave, Mount Rushmore, Grand Teton and Crater Lake national parks. At most of their stops along the way, the riders are hosted by churches overnight before they resume their journey early the next morning.
The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for The Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries.
In addition to having raised more than $3 million for The Fuller Center’s work through the years, the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.
The organization's headquarters are in Americus, Ga.
For more information, visit FullerCenter.org and FullerCenterBikeAdventure.org.