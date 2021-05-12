A Heritage High School student and a Ridgeland High School student are among the winners of the 2021 “Student of Integrity” scholarship offered by the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia (BBB).
BBB will conduct its formal meeting and presentation at its annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11. Businesses nominated and who complete for the BBB “Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics” award will also be recognized.
Now in its 17th year, BBB is pleased to announce its annual “Student of Integrity” scholarship competition has surpassed $161,000 in total scholarships awarded. This year scholarships with the value of $1,000 each were awarded to 10 students who competed by writing an essay on “the importance of ethics in business and our community.”
The competition was available to all high schools seniors in the BBB service area of 21 surrounding counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Ninety students entered the competition this year.
The winners of the BBB 2021 “Student of Integrity” scholarships are:
- Grady Beach - Chattooga High School
- Carsi Beaty - McMinn Central High School
- Colby Couch - Model High School
- Daley Culberson - Ridgeland High School
- Joy Douglass - Cleveland High School
- Catherine Finely - Fannin County High School
- Elijah Hudgins - Trion High School
- Stephen Scott - Heritage High School
- Dylan Simmons - Van Buren County High School
- Connor Solbee - Walker Valley High School
“Individually, the student essays written by the winners are exemplary in the importance of ethics, integrity and trust in our marketplace," BBB President Jim Winsett said.