BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 113 Poplar Springs Road.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The clinic can be reached at 706-937-3735.
Clinic director Matt Eller earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Georgia Southern University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Eller’s clinical interests include sports-related injuries and post-operative care. He is trained in the treatment of vestibular/vertigo disorders and has experience treating orthopedic conditions and neurological disorders.
BenchMark (BenchMarkPT.com), part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.