The “Battle of the Badges” blood drives between the Walker County and Catoosa County sheriffs’ offices are scheduled for kick off Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drive for Walker County will be held at 105 S. Duke St. in LaFayette. The Catoosa County drive will be held at 5842 US Highway 41 in Ringgold.
The drives are sponsored by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, both members of the North Georgia Advisory Board, to help maintain an adequate supply of blood for use by hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, with each donation saving up to three lives.
Due to the COVID pandemic and for the safety of our donors and staff, Blood Assurance now requires appointments for blood donations and observes social distancing. Appointments can be scheduled for the Battle of the Badges blood drives by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831, email kjones@walkerso.com for Walker, or Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424, email beth.sullivan@catoosa.com for Catoosa.
You may also donate for either sheriff’s office at Blood Assurance’s Fort Oglethorpe Center, 2720 LaFayette Road, between Friday, June 5, and Friday, June 12. Telephone 706-861-5983 for an appointment at the Center and to identify the sheriff’s office for which you will be donating.