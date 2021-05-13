The annual Battle of the Badges blood drives between Walker County and Catoosa County sheriffs’ offices are scheduled for kick off Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Walker drive will be held at 105 S. Duke St., LaFayette, and the Catoosa drive will be held at 5842 Highway 41, Ringgold. The drives are sponsored by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, both members of the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board, to help maintain an adequate supply of blood for use by hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, with each donation saving up to three lives.
Due to the pandemic, donations are low, and there is a critical need for blood of all types.
The 2020 Catoosa County drive collected 85 units, and Walker County’s drive collected 86 units.
Schedule a donation time appointment for Walker by contacting Kimberly Jones at 706-639-0831or kjones@walkerso.com or for Catoosa by contacting Beth Sullivan at 706-935-2424 or Beth.sullivan@catoosa.com.
Donations for either sheriff’s office may also be made at Blood Assurance’s Fort Oglethorpe Center, 2720 LaFayette Road, between Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11. Call 706-861-5983 for an appointment at the center and identify the sheriff’s office for the donation.