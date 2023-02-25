LFO Warriors

For the second consecutive season, the LFO Lady Warriors went into the state tournament without a single loss on their ledger against any team from the Peach State.

Unfortunately, for the second consecutive season, the Red-and-White also saw their season come to an end on their own home floor.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In