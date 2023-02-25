High School Baseball

The Ridgeland Panthers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but surrendered three in the bottom of the sixth and dropped their opening game of the season at McIntosh County Academy on Friday night, 7-4, in southern Georgia.

Ridgeland was able to draw a pair of one-out walks in the top of the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but two straight strikeouts would finish it off.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

