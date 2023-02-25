The Ridgeland Panthers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but surrendered three in the bottom of the sixth and dropped their opening game of the season at McIntosh County Academy on Friday night, 7-4, in southern Georgia.
Ridgeland was able to draw a pair of one-out walks in the top of the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but two straight strikeouts would finish it off.
Gavyn Hughley doubled and drove in two runs for Ridgeland, while Hunter Medrano had the only other hit for the Panthers. He also drew a pair of walks, while Dakota Stone recorded an RBI.
Ethan Waters took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings and gave up three runs, though only one of them was earned. He allowed two hits and four walks and struck out seven batters. Wyatt Blevins surrendered four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings. He had two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (0-1) is scheduled to play another game at MCA Saturday at 1 p.m. before returning home on Monday to play on their brand new turf field for the first time against Heritage.
RINGGOLD 7, NORTH COBB 2
The Tigers got a homer from Sebastian Haggard and a pair of RBIs from Ty Gilbert in an abbreviated victory over the Class 7A Eagles Friday night at Bill Womack Field.
The game was called after four innings due to weather.
Ringgold (3-3) scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on four more in the second, three coming home on Haggard's blast.
Gilbert and Conner Christopher each had a double. Christopher and Brady Hermann drove in one run each, while Hermann also picked up a single.
Jackson Black pitched three innings and got the win. He gave up two hits and five walks and was touched up for two runs in the top of the third, but finished with three strikeouts. Jacob Swanson pitched an inning of relief, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
LFO was scheduled to play at Northwest Whitfield on Friday and Gordon Lee was slated to play at Dalton, but both games were rained out. No make-up dates were known as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.