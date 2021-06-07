Theater company Back Alley Productions invites you to audition for our upcoming performance of “The Great Gatsby,” based on the 1925 novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Auditions are June 14 and 15, with performances in August. The production is directed by Madison Smith.
Back Alley Productions is housed at the historic Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.BAPshows.com.
At the peak of the gleaming Jazz Age, Nick Carraway moves to Long Island in search for his own fortune. It's there that he meets a mysterious millionaire named Jay Gatsby.
“I’m excited to put this show on again but with a new perspective from my journey through my adult life,” Smith said. “The Roaring 20s was a time of excess, lavish parties and speakeasies. This compelling drama portrays the human condition in all its glory: ambition, love, lust, greed, deceit and — most of all — the struggles of class and the American dream.”
As Nick indulges in Gatsby's life of decadence and partying, Nick comes to warm up to Gatsby, learning about Gatsby's murky past, his enigmatic fortune and his deep obsession with being reunited with his former love: Daisy Buchanan, the love of his life from his youth.
“When I began to adapt this script I wanted to really explore the attractive and alluring pull of the Jazz Age. Gatsby appears like the embodiment of that era. But what he actually wants is what we all want: love,” Smith notes.
The character list includes: Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, Nick Carraway, Tom Buchanan, Jordan Baker, Myrtle Wilson, Meyer Wolfshiem, George Wilson, Catherine, Mr. McKee, Mrs. McKee, Mr. Gatz, and The Woman. Possible extras.
Back Alley Productions is committed to creating the safest possible theatre experience for our performers or anyone entering the theatre. To that end, we have created a list of procedures to mitigate the risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19. Additional rules will be determined and amended as needed prior to in-theatre rehearsals.