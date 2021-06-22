Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions announces its upcoming family production of "A Little Princess," based on the beloved Frances Hodgson Burnett novel. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette.
Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or call 706-621-2870 for information.
Performances are:
- Friday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m.
- Friday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.
About 'A Little Princess'
When young Sara is sent to a boarding school by her well-meaning World War I-bound father, the imaginative girl makes the best of things by entertaining her friends with fanciful tales. After running afoul of the strict headmistress, Miss Minchin, Sara receives some heartbreaking news, and is forced to work in servitude. As she struggles to keep her spirits up, she makes some remarkable discoveries that may change her seemingly bleak fate.