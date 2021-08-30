Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites the public to the Mars Theatre to audition for “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a dark retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s gothic classic about family, madness, isolation and buried secrets.
Auditions are Sept. 13 and 14 from 7-9 p.m. at the Mars Theatre, 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com for more information. Performances will be held the last two weekends in October.
“We’re excited to bring this modernization of Poe’s 1840 short story to life,” Director Madison Smith said. “There’s such a dark appeal to Poe’s twisted world. It’s perfect for Halloween and perfect for actors looking to do something different.
"We’re taking the Poe’s classic and twisting it into a modern retelling that retains the spirit of the original horror,” Smith said.
Rehearsals will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. During auditions, all actors will be required to wear facemasks appropriately (covering both the nose and mouth) during their time inside the Mars Theatre.
Back Alley Productions will remain committed to creating the safest possible environment for cast, crew and patrons.