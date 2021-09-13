Back Alley Productions will offer stipends for the upcoming production of "The Fall of the House of Usher," as well as future productions.
This funding will allow Back Alley cast and crew eligibility for membership with the Actors’ Equity Association through the new Open Access Program. Visit https://www.bapshows.com/auditions for more information.
Prior to the pandemic, membership required working with an equity employer. But through the Open Access Program, Back Alley can help local actors and crew members with their eligibility requirements by offering these new stipends.
Actors and lighting/sound technicians will receive $100 in compensation for the entire production, while stage managers will receive $400 in compensation for the entire production.
Back Alley is excited to roll out this program and hope to grow it in the future.