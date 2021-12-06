Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites the public to the Mars Theatre for a pay-what-you-can Christmas Concert, scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17.
The ahow ushers in the holiday with holiday-themed Broadway songs ranging from the golden age, all the way into the modern era. Some songs we are singing are from "White Christmas," "Elf: The Musical," "Auntie Mame" and many other classics.
“When we decided that we wanted to do something for Christmas, we really wanted to encapsulate the feeling of Christmas, family, love and community,” Director Madison Smith said.
In addition to the concert, a cast of funny characters (Eve, Gloria, Dottie and Joseph, played by the group's local talent) help remind the audience what Christmas is all about.
As this season is about generosity and giving back, Back Alley asks only for pay-what-you-can for tickets. Any amount is welcomed. If you want to see the show for free, then that’s fine, too.
This show is Back Alley's way of thanking patrons for supporting the theatre throughout the years, and especially since the theater had to close and slowly re-open.
“We’ve been performing at the Mars Theatre since 2016, and the community has supported us all that time,” Smith added. “We thought this Christmas, our gift to them would be a thank you for their support and patronage. We think it will be a night of memories, community and warmth. We hope to see you there!”
Masks are required by all patrons at this time.
The Mars Theatre is at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette.