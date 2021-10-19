Back Alley Productions invites the public to the Mars Theatre for “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a dark retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s gothic classic about family, madness, isolation and buried secrets.
“We’ve expanded and modernized this classic horror story, from the master of macabre,” Director Madison Smith said. “We’re adding a new look at one of the most haunting stories of all time, exploring themes of isolation, madness and the lengths some are willing to go to to keep family secrets buried forever.”
The production focuses on Kristina and Damon, who receive a mysterious case and visit the House of Usher to assess the mental health of the residents. Overseen by the reclusive and almost otherworldly Roderick Usher, who tends to his ill and disturbed sister Madeline, the house is nestled in a dark shoreline with limited communication. And as Kristina and Damon dig further into the psyches of the residents, and the halls of the house, they uncover darker and darker horrors.
“We’re very excited to bring something scary and psychological to the stage,” Smith adds. “The audience will join our leads on a heart-pounding descent into madness, fear and evil.”
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., Oct. 29 to Nov. 7.Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served.
The production contains some adult language, violence and other thematic elements that are considered unsuitable for children.
COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID test are required to attend. Learn more about the COVID-19 policy at https://www.bapshows.com/covid19-plan. Masks are required by all patrons at this time.
The Mars Theatre is at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com or call 706-621-2870 for more information.