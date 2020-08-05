Back Alley Productions invites the public to audition for its upcoming production of Night of the Living Dead, set for Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, from 6-8 p.m.
Auditions will be held via Zoom. Christopher Smith will direct.
Performances will be held at the Mars Theatre, streaming live to an online audition. Performances are Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and midnight.
Back Alley Productions is bringing George A. Romero's definitive zombie apocalypse to life. The story follows seven people trapped in a rural farm house in western Pennsylvania and details a night of survival.
Locked inside and under constant assault from an enlarging group of cannibalistic undead ghouls, the survivors must do their best to last the night. But as the stress of the monsters outside wears everyone to their own breaking points, revealing the true threat might be inside themselves.
Cast
- Ben - comparatively calm and resourceful, the only African American in the house and therefore under heavy scrutiny by the others
- Barbra - a young, terribly frightened young woman
- Johnny - Barbra's prankster brother
- Harry Copper - a problematic, aggressive and assertive man
- Karen Copper - Harry's wife, traumatized by the illness of their daughter
- Tom - a young, easily persuaded, not sure who to trust
- Judy - a young woman, steady with Tom, compassionate and kind
Content disclaimer
'Night of the Living Dead' is an adult production that contains adult themes including violence and gore and some adult language.
COVID-19 disclaimer
Because of the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, Back Alley Productions (BAP) has shut down the majority of its season. In order to continue providing entertainment to the community, Back Alley will conduct online-only shows with extensive COVID-19 guidelines for its performers.
BAP is committed to creating the safest possible theatre experience for its performers or anyone entering the theatre. To that end, BAP has created a list of procedures to mitigate the risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19, including:
- Rehearsals will be conducted entirely online until two weeks prior to opening night, wherein performers will be allowed into the Mars Theatre.
- Mask-wearing and social distancing while in the theater will be strictly enforced.
- The cast and crew of this production will be limited to 10.
- BAP will not cast anyone who qualified as an at-risk individual as defined by CDC guidelines or who has immediate daily contact with someone who is at-risk.
- Preferential casting will be given to actors who are not working in public-facing jobs and who are in otherwise healthy condition.
CDC guidelines for at risk individuals can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-at-increased-risk.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fneed-extra-precautions%2Fpeople-at-higher-risk.html&utm_source=Back+Alley+Productions+Inc&utm_campaign=f7e91bb1b0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_12_03_01_28_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_e2c20f3c81-f7e91bb1b0-11101953
Additional rules will be determined and amended as needed prior to in-theatre rehearsals.